Whitehead compiled four tackles (two solo) an interception and another pass defensed in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday.

Whitehead was a force in the first half against Baker Mayfield and the partial version of the Browns' first team offense that took the field, coming up with a couple of key pass breakups. The 2018 fourth-round pick has been solid all summer, although his production Friday was his best of the Buccaneers' three exhibitions. Whitehead is set to open the season as the starting free safety in new coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 defense.