Whitehead recorded six tackles (four solo), including one for loss, in the Buccaneers' 30-27 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Whitehead now has back-to-back six-tackle tallies, his most productive two-game stretch since Weeks 1 and 2. The second-year safety is on pace to surpass his rookie-season tally of 76 stops, but he's also cut down the completion percentage he's surrendered in primary coverage, whittling last season's 60.6 percent figure to 55.9 percent. However, Whitehead is also allowing 8.5 yards per attempt through nine 2019 contests, compared to a more palatable 7.3 figure a year ago.