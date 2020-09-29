Whitehead recorded five tackles (four solo), including a sack, and was credited with an additional quarterback hit in a 28-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Whitehead checked in fourth in tackles and recorded his first career sack in the process, a week after he notched an interception of the Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater. The third-year pro is enjoying a strong start to the season overall -- he's posted at least five stops in each contest and is on pace for 85 tackles, which would easily eclipse his rookie-season career high of 76 over 15 games back in 2018.