Whitehead (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Falcons.

The injury-depleted Buccaneers secondary will at least have their starting free safety against the Falcons' high-octane passing attack. Whitehead logged 55 snaps against the Steelers in Week 3 after Chris Conte exited the contest with what would turn out to be a season-ending knee injury, and he sat out a Week 4 blowout loss to the Bears in which Mitchell Trubisky ravaged the secondary for six touchdown passes.

