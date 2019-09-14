Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Another active night in Week 2
Whitehead totaled six tackles (three solo) and one pass defensed in the Buccaneers' 20-14 win over the Panthers on Thursday.
Whitehead now has an impressive 14 stops over the first two games of the campaign, as he looks set to build on an impressive rookie season in 2018. One of Whitehead's three solo tackles Thursday was especially impressive, as he tripped up Cam Newton in the open field for no gain on a 4th-and-1 play at the Buccaneers' 47-yard line in the first quarter. Whitehead looks set to continue offering solid tackle production moving forward, although he's still in search of his first NFL interception through 17 career games.
