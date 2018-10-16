Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Busy day in return
Whitehead compiled six tackles (four solo) in the Buccaneers' 34-29 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
Whitehead was thrown right back into the fire coming off a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury, tying with Lavonte David and Ryan Smith for second on the team in tackles. The rookie now has three straight games with four solo stops, and he remains the starting free safety for the time being in the wake of Chris Conte's season-ending knee injury. With the amount of completions the Bucs secondary is typically allowing, Whitehead will likely have ample opportunity to keep his tackle numbers elevated, along with plenty of chances to make plays on the ball in the air.
