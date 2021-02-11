Whitehead, who logged two solo tackles across 51 snaps while fighting through a partially torn labrum during Sunday's Super Bowl LV win over the Chiefs, finished the 2020 regular season with 74 tackles (53 solo), two sacks, two interceptions, four defensed passes overall, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 16 games.

The soon-to-be fourth-year pro was able to play the full regular season for the first time in his career, setting new career highs in sacks and interceptions while also forcing his first fumble. Whitehead also allowed a sub-60.0 percent completion rate in primary coverage for the second straight campaign, and he followed up his solid numbers with nine tackles (eight solo) and two forced fumbles across the Buccaneers' four-game postseason run, despite exiting the NFC Championship Game win over the Packers with a shoulder injury after separating the Aaron Jones from the ball in the third quarter of that contest. Whitehead enters the final year of his rookie contract in 2021, and it remains to be seen whether the organization will be interested in locking him up beyond next season with a preemptive extension this offseason.