Whitehead finished Sunday's 23-20 loss to the 49ers with 12 tackles (seven solo).
Whitehead's 12 tackles Sunday not only led both teams, but also surpassed his career-high 11 tackles that he set in Week 2 against the Lions. Through the first 10 games of the regular season, Whitehead has logged 71 tackles (43 solo) and three pass defenses.
