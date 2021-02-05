Whitehead (shoulder/knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's Super Bowl matchup with the Chiefs, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Forced out of the NFC Championship Game in the fourth quarter, Whitehead seems to have benefitted from the week off between games. Bucs safety Antoine Winfield (ankle) and linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring) also will play.
