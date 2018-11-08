Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Continues piling up tackles
Whitehead posted eight tackles (four solo) in the Buccaneers' 42-28 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. He has 21 tackles (15 solo), including one for loss, since returning from a one-game absence in Week 6 against the Falcons.
Whitehead has been productive from an IDP standpoint as the starting free safety, and Sunday's tackle haul served as a career high for the rookie. The 21-year-old is up to 31 stops (23 solo) on the season over six games, a solid average that should continue to rise as he gains more experience in interim coordinator Mark Duffner's scheme.
