Whitehead tallied seven solo tackles, including one for loss, in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Whitehead co-led the Bucs in tackles on the afternoon, bouncing back after back-to-back three-tackle efforts in Weeks 14 and 15. The 2018 fourth-round pick has mostly been solid in his baptism by fire this season, with injuries to Chris Conte (knee) and Justin Evans (toe) affording him considerably more opportunity than was initially expected. He'll draw one more start at free safety in Week 17 against the Falcons to close out the campaign.