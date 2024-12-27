Whitehead (pectoral) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Whitehead has missed Tampa Bay's last four games due to a pectoral injury but appears poised to return for Sunday's divisional matchup after practicing in full throughout the week. However, the 27-year-old remains on injured reserve and must still be added to the active roster in order to play in Week 17. If Whitehead is forced to miss his fifth consecutive game Sunday, expect Mike Edwards to serve as the Buccaneers' starting strong safety.