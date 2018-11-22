Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Dealing with concussion
Whitehead was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a concussion, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Whitehead had eight tackles (seven solo) in last Sunday's game against the Giants, but apparently sustained a concussion as he missed 11 defensive snaps and didn't record a stat in the fourth quarter. The Buccaneers signed Josh Shaw on Tuesday to bolster their depth at safety, but it remains unclear if that's an indication of Whitehead's potential status for this weekend.
