Whitehead won't return to Sunday's game against the Lions after sustaining a hamstring injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Whitehead led the team with nine tackles during Week 14's win over the Colts, and he registered a tackle for loss before exiting this game. Andrew Adams is expected to fill into Whitehead's role for the rest of the game. Whitehead will aim to shake off the injury by Saturday's game against the Buccaneers.