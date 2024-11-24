Whitehead (pectoral) will not return to Sunday's game against the Giants, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The safety recorded five solo tackles, including a tackle for a loss, before exiting. Whitehead has played on nearly every defensive snap in most of Tampa Bay's games this season. Mike Edwards is his backup.
