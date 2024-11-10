Whitehead (quadriceps) has been cleared to play against the 49ers on Sunday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Despite opening the week with back-to-back DNPs, Whitehead gave himself a chance to play Sunday after logging a limited practice session Friday. Despite the quadriceps injury, Whitehead has played through lower-body injuries since early October, so he'll likely see a heavy snap count Sunday. Through the first nine games of the regular season, Whitehead has logged 59 tackles (36 solo) and three pass defenses.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Unavailable for practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Strong showing in big win•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Active in Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: On track to play Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Still nursing groin injury•