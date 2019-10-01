Whitehead recorded a pair of solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's 55-40 win over the host Rams.

The 22-year-old safety, on top of securing his first interception of 2019, recorded three pass deflections as part of Sunday's win. The high-scoring affair, resulting in more plays than usual from scrimmage, saw Whitehead on the field for 92 defensive plays (99 total). After the win over Los Angeles, Whitehead is up to 19 tackles, an interception, and four pass deflections.