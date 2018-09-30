Whitehead (shoulder, hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 4 tilt against the Bears, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Whitehead was set to slide into Chris Conte's starting free safety spot in the wake of the latter's season-ending knee injury, but Whitehead's own health issues have scuttled those plans for Week 4. With the rookie fourth-round pick out of action, Smith reports that Isaiah Johnson will take over at the position against the Bears.