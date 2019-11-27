Whitehead logged six tackles (two solo), including a half-sack, in the Buccaneers' 35-22 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The second-year safety turned in his third six-tackle effort over the last four games, and he's now met or exceeded that threshold in six contests overall. Whitehead is averaging just under five stops per game from his safety spot, and although he's only corralled one interception, he's defended eight passes overall.