Whitehead (knee) is questionable for Sunday's NFC divisional-round game against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Whitehead was added to the injury report Friday, being listed as a limited participant. It's always concerning when a player is added so late in the week, so the third-year safety may be trending toward a game-time decision. Whitehead played all 16 games during the regular season and posted 74 tackles, four pass breakups, two interceptions and two sacks. Mike Edwards should slot in at free safety if Whitehead is ruled out.