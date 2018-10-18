Whitehead (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The rookie safety was able to log 67 snaps in a Week 6 loss to the Falcons after being listed as questionable with his hamstring issue, but he was right back to limited participation Wednesday. The development is likely just an example of a cautious approach by the team, which can ill afford to lose Whitehead from an already short-handed secondary. Thursday's practice report should bring an update on Whitehead's status.

