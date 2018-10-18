Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Limited participation Wednesday
Whitehead (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
The rookie safety was able to log 67 snaps in a Week 6 loss to the Falcons after being listed as questionable with his hamstring issue, but he was right back to limited participation Wednesday. The development is likely just an example of a cautious approach by the team, which can ill afford to lose Whitehead from an already short-handed secondary. Thursday's practice report should bring an update on Whitehead's status.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Busy day in return•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Active in Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Questionable for divisional showdown•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Participates fully Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Inactive in Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Draws questionable tag•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Not slowin' Cohen
Tarik Cohen isn't just a gadget player anymore. The Bears have figured out how to feature him,...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...