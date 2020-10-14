Whitehead (knee) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.
Whitehead suited up in 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps during Thursday's loss to Chicago, so it's likely that the team is managing his practice reps ahead of Week 6. The Pittsburgh product has been solid this campaign as a starter, recording 26 tackles (18 solo), two sacks and an interception through five games. If Whitehead was to miss any time due to injury, Andrew Adams would be in line for the start at free safety.
