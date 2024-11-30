Whitehead (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

As expected, Whitehead will need to miss at least four games after rupturing his pectoral Sunday against the Giants. There remains a possibility he could return this season, but it could take a Tampa Bay playoff run in order for him to be able to do so. Mike Edwards will likely take over Whitehead's starting strong safety role in the meantime.