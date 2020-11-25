Whitehead posted seven tackles (four solo), including one for loss, and recorded an interception in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Rams on Monday night.

The third-year safety came up with one of few positive plays for the Buccaneers secondary on a night when Jared Goff lit them up for 376 yards and three touchdowns, picking off the Rams quarterback at his 46-yard line midway through the fourth quarter and the Buccaneers down by a touchdown. Whitehead's timely pick led to a game-tying score on the short field for Tampa Bay and qualified as his second of the season. Despite also producing a solid 56 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble through 11 games, Whitehead has had his share of troubles in coverage, allowing a 72.2 percent completion rate on the 18 throws he's faced as a primary defender.