Whitehead (knee) was a limited practice participant Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Packers, Adam Caplan of Sirius XM Radio reports.

Whitehead sandwiched Thursday's missed session between a pair of limited practices, but he apparently showed enough to be kept off the final injury report. The safety should be out there on game day as the Buccaneers try to slow down an explosive Packers offense that's averaging a league-high 38.0 points per game.