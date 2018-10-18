Whitehead (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Vitali played through a hamstring injury during Tampa's loss to the Falcons in Week 6, and remains hampered by the injury. It's possible that the Buccaneers are simply taking a cautious approach to the rookie's health, but Whitehead should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against Cleveland.

More News
Our Latest Stories