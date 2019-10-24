Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Not on injury report
Whitehead (arm) was absent from Wednesday's injury report.
Whitehead appears to have returned to full health during Tampa Bay's bye. Barring any setbacks, the second-year pro appears on track to draw his usual start in the Buccaneers' secondary Week 8.
