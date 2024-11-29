Whitehead (pectoral) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Panthers.

Whitehead ruptured his pectoral last Sunday against the Giants, so there was never a real chance of him suiting up in Week 13. Though the veteran safety is expected to be out several weeks, he's not currently slated for surgery, and there's a chance he could return at some point before the end of the campaign. Mike Edwards will likely move into a starting role with Whitehead out of action.