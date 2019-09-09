Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Paces team in tackles
Whitehead compiled eight tackles (seven solo) in the Buccaneers' 31-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
Whitehead's tackle total paced the Buccaneers for the afternoon, as the second-year safety picked up right where he left off last season despite Sunday serving as his first game in coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme. Whitehead should remain active on the tackle front throughout the season as long he keeps a hold on the starting free safety job, which could come to pass even upon Justin Evans' (Achilles) return to action if the latter fills the strong safely role.
