Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Picked by Buccaneers
The Buccaneers selected Whitehead in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 117th overall.
Whitehead (5-foot-10, 198 pounds) appears only a middling athlete after posting a 4.59-second 40 and 11.47 agility score at the Pittsburgh pro day, but he has a novel skill set as a two-way safety for Pittsburgh with a knack for making plays as both a defender and ball carrier. The Pittsburgh defense was never very good, though, and he generally looks like a special teams player and rotational defensive back by NFL standards.
