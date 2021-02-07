Whitehead, who won't carry an official injury designation into Sunday's Super Bowl LV matchup against the Chiefs, will nevertheless play the game with a partially torn labrum in his shoulder, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stroud notes that while the tear is a partial one, it's also been deemed as "significant" and will require offseason surgery. Whitehead will don a harness in order to get through Sunday's game and help try and slow down the high-octane Chiefs passing attack. The third-year safety suffered a shoulder injury during the NFC Championship Game win over the Packers at some point in the early stages of the contest and then aggravated it to its current state on a bone-jarring tackle of Aaron Jones that forced a key fumble early in the third quarter.