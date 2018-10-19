Whitehead (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Whitehead logged his first full participation in practice since sustaining a hamstring injury during Tampa's loss to the Falcons in Week 6, and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns. If Whitehead is unable to go Week 7, expect Andrew Adams to step into the starting lineup.

