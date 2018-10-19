Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Practices in full
Whitehead (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Whitehead logged his first full participation in practice since sustaining a hamstring injury during Tampa's loss to the Falcons in Week 6, and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns. If Whitehead is unable to go Week 7, expect Andrew Adams to step into the starting lineup.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: No practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Limited participation Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Busy day in return•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Active in Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Questionable for divisional showdown•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Participates fully Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Latest news: Cook looking doubtful again
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....
-
Week 7 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 7, including some old guys...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7