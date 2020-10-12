Whitehead posted six tackles (two solo), including one for loss, in the Buccaneers' 20-19 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

Whitehead checked in second in tackles for the Bucs on the night and equaled his season high. The 23-year-old had recorded a sack apiece in each of the previous two games, and although that modest streak was snapped Thursday, Whitehead continued to offer solid IDP production for fantasy managers. The 2018 fourth-round pick figures to be busy in Week 6, as a matchup against the potent Packers offense awaits next Sunday afternoon.