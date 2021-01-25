Whitehead, who logged five tackles (four solo), including one for loss, and forced a key fumble in Sunday's 31-26 NFC Championship Game win over the Packers before exiting with a shoulder injury, remains without an official diagnosis for the time being, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Whitehead actually sustained his injury courtesy of an earlier tackle on Jamaal Williams, but it was the impressive, fumble-forcing blow he delivered on Aaron Jones early in the third quarter that knocked him out of Sunday's contest for good. The Buccaneers were able to get by the rest of the way against the Packers without both Whitehead and the absent Antoine Winfield (ankle), but they'll naturally need all the reinforcements they can get for a Super Bowl LV matchup versus the Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 7.