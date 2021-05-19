Coach Bruce Arians said Whitehead (shoulder) may not practice at mini-camp but is "looking really good" in his recovery, Mark Cook of PewterReport.com reports.

The 24-year-old underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder in mid-February after the Super Bowl victory, and his recovery has apparently gone well over the past three months. The fact Whitehead hasn't already been ruled out from practicing at mini-camp indicates he's on track to be ready for the start of training camp in July