Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Questionable for divisional showdown
Whitehead (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Whitehead's availability for Sunday's matchup doesn't appear to be in too much danger after practicing in full throughout the week, but his mobility could be affected with the hamstring issue. If he were to suffer any setbacks, Andrew Adams would likely fill in at free safety next to Justin Evans.
