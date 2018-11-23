Whitehead (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Whitehead was able to fully participate in practice Thursday and Friday after being sidelined to begin the week. The rookie fourth round-pick remained in the concussion protocol as of Thursday, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times, and has yet to be officially confirmed to have cleared the league-mandated protocol. He'll need to officially clear the concussion protocol for any chance of taking the field. If Whitehead were unable to go Week 12, Andrew Adams would benefit from an increased defensive role.