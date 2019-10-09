Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Racks up tackles
Whitehead totaled seven tackles (six solo) and two defensed passes in the Buccaneers' 31-24 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Whitehead checked in second only to Kevin Minter in tackles on the afternoon, but part of the reason for his production was the 26 completions the Buccaneers secondary allowed to Teddy Bridgewater. It was the second poor game for the back end of Tampa's defense overall, but Whitehead has at least offered fantasy managers some decent IDP value thus far with 26 tackles (20 solo), one interception and six defensed passes overall through five games.
