Whitehead posted eight tackles (five solo), including two for loss, in the Buccaneers' 38-3 loss to the Saints on Sunday night.

The 23-year-old set a new season high in tackles with the performance, one-upping the seven stops he'd posted against the Giants in Week 8. Whitehead is now averaging 5.0 tackles per contest and has also recorded the first two sacks of his career this season, but he is allowing a career-worst 68.8 percent of passes to be completed against him in primary coverage. The third-year pro will look to put together another productive outing in a Week 10 battle against the Panthers.