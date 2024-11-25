Whitehead may have suffered a torn pectoral in Sunday's win over the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Whitehead will undergo an MRI to receive confirmation of the news, and if that is the diagnosis it will put an early end to the 27-year-old's season. His absence would certainly be a blow to the team's secondary and thrust the recently acquired Mike Edwards into a starting role.
