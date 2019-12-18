Whitehead (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Whitehead left this past Sunday's win over the Lions with a hamstring injury, and he'll be shut down for the last two weeks of the year. The second-year safety ends the season with 69 tackles (50 solo), nine pass breakups and an interception. Andrew Adams figures to start in Whitehead's stead, and Darian Stewart should benefit from his absence as well.