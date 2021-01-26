Whitehead (shoulder) is expected to play in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs, ESPN.com reports.

Whitehead exited the NFC Championship Game early in the third quarter and didn't return. However, it appears the 23-year-old will be able to play through the issue, so he's on track to start at free safety Feb. 7. Through 16 regular-season games, Whitehead produced 74 tackles, two sacks, four pass breakups and two interceptions. He added seven tackles and two forced fumbles in the postseason as well.