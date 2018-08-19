Whitehead (shoulder) is expected to be return from injury in time for the regular season, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Whitehead injured his shoulder in Saturday's game against Tennessee and was unable to return to action. It's unclear, however, if he'll play in the team's next preseason game, Friday against Detroit. Look for Josh Liddell or Godwin Igwebuike to see some extra reps for the time being with Whitehead sidelined.