Whitehead recorded seven tackles (all solo), including one for loss, and also defended a pass in the Buccaneers' 40-34 overtime loss to the Seahawks.

Whitehead finished third on the team in tackles behind linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David, as he had a busy afternoon with Russell Wilson putting up 43 pass attempts. However, Wilson also accumulated 378 passing yards in the contest, so the entire secondary, which lost Carlton Davis to a hip injury in pregame warmups, struggled throughout the afternoon. Whitehead's tackle production has been tough to trust from game to game, as he tied a season high with eight three games ago but then slumped to a total of six over the subsequent pair of contests before Sunday's strong output.