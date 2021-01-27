Whitehead (shoulder) has not officially been ruled out for Super Bowl LV against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

ESPN.com previously reported that Whitehead is expected to suit up versus Kansas City on Feb. 7, but Rapoport's tone would seem to indicate that the starting safety is closer to day-to-day or week-to-week. Whitehead suffered a labrum injury during last weekend's win over the Packers, and Rapoport notes that he's dealing with additional shoulder issues. Andrew Adams would be the top candidate to start at free safety for Tampa Bay if Whitehead is ultimately unable to return.