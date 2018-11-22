Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Still in concussion protocol
Whitehead (concussion) remains in the concussion protocol Thursday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Whitehead was listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday's injury report, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, but still has yet to officially clear the league-mandated concussion protocol. The fourth-round rookie sustained a concussion during last Sunday's loss to the Giants, and his Week 12 status appears uncertain at best. If Whitehead were to remain sidelined for any amount of time, Andrew Adams would benefit from an uptick in defensive snaps.
