Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Suiting up in Week 12
Whitehead (concussion) is active for Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the 49ers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The rookie safety's availability is especially welcome on a day when Justin Evans (toe) will miss another game. Whitehead logged eight tackles for the second time in the last three games in Week 11 against the Giants and will have the advantage of facing a short-handed 49ers receiving corps that will be missing both Marquise Goodwin (personal) and Pierre Garcon (knee).
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Dealing with concussion•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Continues piling up tackles•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Playing Week 7•
-
Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead: Practices in full•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...