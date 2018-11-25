Whitehead (concussion) is active for Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the 49ers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The rookie safety's availability is especially welcome on a day when Justin Evans (toe) will miss another game. Whitehead logged eight tackles for the second time in the last three games in Week 11 against the Giants and will have the advantage of facing a short-handed 49ers receiving corps that will be missing both Marquise Goodwin (personal) and Pierre Garcon (knee).