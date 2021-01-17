Whitehead (knee) is active for Sunday's NFC divisional-round matchup in New Orleans.
Whitehead was limited in practice Friday, but he'll be good to go for Sunday's playoff game against the Saints. He'll draw his usual start at free safety, just has he did during all 16 regular-season games and the wild-card win over Washington.
