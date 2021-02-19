Whitehead is scheduled to undergo surgery this week, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Whitehead has been suffering through a torn labrum in his left shoulder since exiting the divisional-round matchup against the Packers. The starting safety pushed through his injury and played in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs, where he posted two solo tackles. The 23-year-old will aim to recover and be healthy in 4-6 months.
