Whitehead logged nine tackles (six solo), including one for loss, in the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Whitehead enjoyed a prolific tackling day in the wild win while playing 63 snaps overall. The second-year safety's total was both a season- and team-high figure and marked his seventh game with at least six stops. Whitehead is now eight tackles away from tying his 2018 rookie-season total of 76, putting him firmly in the IDP conversation despite an overall lack of impact plays (one interception, no sacks, no fumbles forced or recovered).